Binemon (BIN) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Binemon (BIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $2.50 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00223126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001585 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.16 or 0.00451996 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,495.65 or 1.83444505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

