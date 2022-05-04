Bintex Futures 24-Hour Volume Reaches $83.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001078 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $42,297.34 and approximately $83.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001577 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00216691 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00038876 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.86 or 0.00448902 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,999.43 or 1.87400681 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.