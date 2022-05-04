Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Bio-Techne worth $18,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $383.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $418.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.66. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 74.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $347.88 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TECH. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.50.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

