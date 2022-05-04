Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

TECH has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $385.48. 5,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.66. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $347.88 and a 1-year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

