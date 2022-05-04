Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TECH traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,466. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $347.88 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 106.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 42,097 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 392.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.50.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

