BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 136.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,500,000 after purchasing an additional 107,359 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,363,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,465,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,291,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,854,000 after buying an additional 79,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,151,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after buying an additional 338,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $82.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,021. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day moving average is $83.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.41. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,068,225.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,395,992 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

