Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bionomics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Bionomics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Bionomics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Bionomics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bionomics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Get Bionomics alerts:

Shares of BNOX traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.33. 1,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,241. Bionomics has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Bionomics Limited ( NASDAQ:BNOX Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 161,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 2.89% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bionomics (BNOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.