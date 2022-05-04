Bismuth (BIS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $965.00

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $965.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.0648 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009810 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000098 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

