Biswap Hits Market Cap of $256.26 Million (BSW)

Biswap (BSW) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Biswap coin can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00002985 BTC on major exchanges. Biswap has a total market cap of $256.26 million and $88.27 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Biswap has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Biswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.40 or 0.00221938 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00039445 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.39 or 0.00447936 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,329.93 or 1.80651866 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Biswap Coin Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 257,904,694 coins and its circulating supply is 220,490,009 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Biswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Biswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Biswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.