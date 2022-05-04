Bitcoin Adult Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (BTAD)

Bitcoin Adult (BTAD) traded 26% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Bitcoin Adult coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Adult has a total market capitalization of $11,765.14 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Adult was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Adult has traded 30% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001616 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00219030 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00039470 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.35 or 0.00429722 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,029.49 or 1.84229266 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bitcoin Adult Coin Profile

Bitcoin Adult’s total supply is 53,543,730 coins and its circulating supply is 51,582,493 coins. Bitcoin Adult’s official website is www.bitcoin-adult.com . Bitcoin Adult’s official Twitter account is @BTADULT and its Facebook page is accessible here

