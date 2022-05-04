Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Capitalization Tops $711,306.16

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $711,306.16 and approximately $314.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

