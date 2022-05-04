Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Market Cap Hits $76,866.41

Bitcoin Zero (BZX) traded up 72.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $76,866.41 and $1,234.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.00 or 0.00219165 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00039216 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00437514 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,944.02 or 1.87325641 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars.

