Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

BSM traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. 11,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 168.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 115.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 52,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BSM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

