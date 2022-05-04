BlackHat Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 4th. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $142,803.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001579 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.00215957 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00038770 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.00448430 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,377.95 or 1.85666908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,861 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

