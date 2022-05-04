BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:BGR opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.41. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter worth $142,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,094 shares during the period.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

