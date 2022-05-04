BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:BGR opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.41. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $12.12.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
