BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.
BGT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,268. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
