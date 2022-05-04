BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

BGT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,268. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 77,686 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 82,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

