BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) to Issue $0.21 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.71.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
