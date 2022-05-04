BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) to Issue $0.21 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BME. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

