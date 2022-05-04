BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 1st

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BTA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,384. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 35.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 43,610 shares during the period.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.