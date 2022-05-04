BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (MUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

MUI stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. 3,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,579. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $3,049,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $2,594,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

