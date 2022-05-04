BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,731. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 25,734 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

