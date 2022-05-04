BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

NYSE:BST opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $61.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $46.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

