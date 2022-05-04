BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.
NYSE:BST opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $61.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $46.71.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
