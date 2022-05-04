Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Price Tops $0.0027

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $309,210.58 and $2.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

BCPT is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

