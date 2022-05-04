Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues Earnings Results

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blucora had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Blucora updated its FY22 guidance to $1.65-$2.04 EPS.

NASDAQ BCOR traded down $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.32. 2,334,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,709. The stock has a market cap of $832.75 million, a P/E ratio of 123.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. Blucora has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCOR. StockNews.com began coverage on Blucora in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blucora by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 127,601 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 21,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

