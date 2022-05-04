Blue Square Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,365 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Carvana accounts for about 1.2% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 0.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Carvana by 8.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Carvana by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Carvana from $277.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.67.

CVNA stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.60. The company had a trading volume of 278,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,088,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.56. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,687,500 shares of company stock valued at $295,619,250. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.