Blue Square Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,826 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 920,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,783,000 after acquiring an additional 68,769 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 62,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $34.43. 357,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,629,180. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

