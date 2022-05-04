Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 102.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.4% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,670.50.

MELI traded down $52.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $944.24. 17,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,797. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,094.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,197.53. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $858.99 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

