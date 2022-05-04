Blue Square Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

NYSEARCA GBIL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,479. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.89 and a 1 year high of $100.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.00.

