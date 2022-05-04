Blue Square Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,492 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,439,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $8.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $346.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,918. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.00 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.00 and a 200-day moving average of $374.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.69.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

