Blue Square Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,287 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 721.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4,223.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after buying an additional 101,754 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 97.3% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 310,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after buying an additional 153,361 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 737,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,545,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.85. 25,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,788. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $102.51 and a one year high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on Teradyne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

