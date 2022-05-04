Blue Square Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,223 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,110 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,786 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,222,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,541,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,932 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.44. 156,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,960,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $141.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.77 and its 200-day moving average is $92.56. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Argus increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.93.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.