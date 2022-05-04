Blue Square Asset Management LLC Sells 660 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC cut its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.74.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total transaction of $3,015,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at $60,277,888.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEDG traded up $9.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.48. The company had a trading volume of 28,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,969. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.35. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

