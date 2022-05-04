Blue Square Asset Management LLC Takes $690,000 Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at $66,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in argenx by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in argenx by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in argenx by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,688,000 after buying an additional 128,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of ARGX stock traded down $8.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $287.99. 3,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,910. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $248.21 and a 12-month high of $356.78. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.56.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.88) by $0.12. argenx had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a negative net margin of 75.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post -20.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on argenx from €340.00 ($357.89) to €350.00 ($368.42) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.72.

argenx Profile (Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.