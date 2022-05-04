Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.90 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.75%. On average, analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BVH opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.78. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 819.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

BVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

