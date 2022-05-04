BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 8,993 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of BeiGene worth $44,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

BeiGene stock traded down $8.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,387. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.61. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $426.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.85.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.79) by ($1.37). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 120.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $213.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.25.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

