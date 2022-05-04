BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 4,645,876 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,126,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,645,876 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in VEON were worth $34,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in VEON by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 829,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 189,436 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in VEON by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,115 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in VEON during the 4th quarter worth $11,156,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in VEON by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,858,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 123,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in VEON by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,421,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.95.

Shares of VEON stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,271,681. VEON Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

About VEON (Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.