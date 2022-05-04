BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 8,497 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 853,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 3.05% of Plexus worth $81,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.12.

PLXS stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.88. 721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

