BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $108.24 Million Stock Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,953,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,807 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $108,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTDR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,535,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,019,000 after buying an additional 1,333,155 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,779,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,257,000 after purchasing an additional 820,302 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,244,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,927,000 after purchasing an additional 818,573 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,884,000 after purchasing an additional 445,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,243,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,002,000 after purchasing an additional 438,994 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ:FTDR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.80. 2,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,671. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 3,066.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

