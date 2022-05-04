BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.96% of CONMED worth $39,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in CONMED by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,023,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,969,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in CONMED by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,093,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CONMED by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,928,000 after buying an additional 62,928 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in CONMED by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,838,000 after buying an additional 30,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CONMED by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,124,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter.

In other CONMED news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $1,112,975.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $346,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,057 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,522 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNMD. Bank of America began coverage on CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

CNMD stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,102. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $117.62 and a 1 year high of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.36 and its 200-day moving average is $141.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

