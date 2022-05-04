BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 873,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,978 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.37% of Copart worth $132,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Copart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 1,090.0% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 251,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,177,000 after acquiring an additional 230,634 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Copart by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,390. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.76. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.37 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

