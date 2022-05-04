BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 45,505 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 274,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,505 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.10% of Ecolab worth $64,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ecolab by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after acquiring an additional 617,575 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Ecolab by 6.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,604,000 after acquiring an additional 200,327 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,003,000 after acquiring an additional 815,142 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,545,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,967,000 after acquiring an additional 34,653 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ecolab by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,966,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,306,000 after acquiring an additional 16,939 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

Shares of ECL traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,040. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.85 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.66.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

