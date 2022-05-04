BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

DSM stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 45,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 72,572 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $1,208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.