Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.18 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) will announce $345.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $331.28 million and the highest is $356.80 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $258.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boot Barn.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Stephens increased their price target on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Boot Barn by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 519,172 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,061,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,827,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,247,000 after purchasing an additional 287,417 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,802,000 after purchasing an additional 238,170 shares during the period.

NYSE BOOT traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $95.33. The company had a trading volume of 349,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,641. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.78. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $66.58 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.36.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

