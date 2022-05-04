Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Short Interest Update

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

BOALY opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81. Boral has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $21.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.1894 per share. This represents a yield of 45.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th.

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia and internationally. It offers asphalt, blocks, cement and lime, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, quarry materials, roof tiles, and timber products. In addition, it engages in the property business. The company serves residential and commercial construction, and roads and engineering markets.

