BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.85. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

