Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Up 30.5% in April

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,500 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the March 31st total of 178,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 193.8 days.

BORUF opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also provides transfer services that include compensation payments for players, catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising marketing and sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet, media, hospitality services.

