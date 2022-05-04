Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Up 30.5% in April

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,500 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the March 31st total of 178,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 193.8 days.
BORUF opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile
