BP (NYSE:BP) Issues Earnings Results

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.61. The company had a trading volume of 724,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,805,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. BP has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. BP’s payout ratio is 57.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,005,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,669,000 after purchasing an additional 127,316 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.73.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

