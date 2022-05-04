BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3276 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

BP has a payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BP to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $31.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,324,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,427,480. The firm has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. BP has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $34.16.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. BP’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP will post 6 EPS for the current year.

BP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at about $5,316,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in BP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,005,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,669,000 after acquiring an additional 127,316 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

