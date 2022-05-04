Brian T. Finnegan Sells 5,000 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,445.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BRX stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 179,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 46,514 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 349,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

