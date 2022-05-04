Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Short Interest Update

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,700 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the March 31st total of 674,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRDG. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,213,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,000,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,546,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,577,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRDG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.96. 63,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,275. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.80 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 17.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

