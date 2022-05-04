Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

BRDG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

BRDG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. 195,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,816. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bridge Investment Group has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $25.61.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.80 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at $5,213,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $14,000,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $9,546,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $29,577,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

